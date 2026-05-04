NDA tally to rise to 21 states with lotus bloom in Bengal

15:22





Bengal: Trinamool: 97 BJP 191





TN: TVK: 105 DMK: 70 AIADMK: 59





Kerala: UDF: 101 LDF 34





If current counting trends in West Bengal persist, the Bharatiya Janata Party is set to comfortably cross the halfway mark of 147 seats and emerge as the single largest party in West Bengal. This will increase the states governed by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to 21.Meanwhile, the INDIA bloc, the principal opposition alliance at the Centre, has maintained its leadership in six states across the country after potentially losing Tamil Nadu, but gaining Kerala. Even after the decisive performance in Kerala, the election results have put a cloud of uncertainty over the Congress-led alliance's future prospects.While the BJP itself will independently govern 15 states after the West Bengal win, the alliance's tally is brought up to 21 due to its alliance in Bihar (with JD(U)), Andhra Pradesh (with TDP), Nagaland (with Naga People's Front), Meghalaya (with National People's Party).While the DMK-Congress alliance has been ousted from Tamil Nadu, unseated by a new 'Jana Nayagan' Vijay, who leads the Tamila Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF), is set to form the government in Kerala.Following the announcement of results by the Election Commission of India (ECI), the Congress only has a single majority government in three states, Karnataka, Telangana, and Himachal Pradesh. The party is in alliance with the Hemant Soren-led JMM in Jharkhand. Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab is not part of the INDIA bloc, but has been opposed to the BJP in the Centre too.Article 368 of the Constitution of India details the process of amendments with a Bill being introduced in Parliament and receiving a two-thirds majority vote to be passed. However, in cases of certain specific proposed amendments, a ratification by not less than one half of the states by resolution should be passed in order for those amendments to take effect.Article 54, 55, 73, 162, or 241 of the Constitution; or Chapter IV of Part V, Chapter V of Part VI, or Chapter I of Part XI; or any of the Lists in the Seventh Schedule; or the representation of States in Parliament; or the provisions of article require a ratification by states.As celebrations started across West Bengal, the BJP workers distributed 'jhalmuri' and celebrated at the party office in Kolkata as the party leads on 191 seats as per the Election Commission trends at 2:30 pm.Currently, with 29 states in the union, the halfway mark is 14.5, as the BJP, with the Bengal win has managed to secure 15 states. -- ANI