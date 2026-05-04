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Mamata urges TMC nominees not to leave counting centres

Mon, 04 May 2026
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West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee on Monday appealed to party candidates and agents not to leave counting centres, as early trends on the EC website showed that the BJP was taking a lead in the majority of the seats.

In a video message issued in the midst of the counting of votes, Banerjee urged party workers to remain vigilant and not to lose morale.

"I appeal to everyone that neither TMC candidates nor counting agents should abandon counting centres," she said.

As trends on the Election Commission's website suggested that the BJP was leading in 184 seats against the TMC's 93, Banerjee asserted that her party was still in the race and asked supporters to stay hopeful.

"We are still ahead in 170 seats, but I request everyone not to lose hope," she claimed.

The chief minister also alleged that there was a "game plan" involving the Election Commission and the BJP, claiming that results or leads were not being declared in areas where the TMC was ahead.

"This is a game plan by the EC and BJP as it is not declaring results or leads in areas where we are leading," Banerjee said.

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