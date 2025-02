The Bharatiya Janata Party was leading in 48 seats in early trends while Aam Aadmi Party was ahead in 21 and the Congress one, as counting of votes continued for the assembly election in Delhi on Saturday.

As BJP edges out AAP in early leads, JK CM Omar Abdullah posts a witty quip on X of a rishi saying, "go fight, fight more amongst yourselves. Fight to your heart's content, go and end yourselves."