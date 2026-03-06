Long queues at petrol pumps amid rumours of fuel shortage

15:21

File pic





Queues of people seeking to purchase petrol and diesel were witnessed across several fuel stations in the Nighasan, Pallia and Bhira areas in UP amid fears of a possible shortage. However, District Supply Officer Anjani Kumar Singh dismissed the rumours as baseless and said there was no shortage of petrol, diesel or LPG in the district.





"The rumours of shortage of petrol, diesel or LPG in Kheri district are baseless and unfounded," Singh told PTI, adding that adequate stocks of petroleum products were available and people should purchase them only as per their needs. He also warned that strict action would be taken against anyone found hoarding petroleum products. District Magistrate Durga Shakti Nagpal also took cognisance of the rumours and appealed to people not to panic, assuring that the supply of petrol and diesel in the district was normal.





Kheri Petroleum Traders Association district president Abhishek Dixit emphasised that there was no fuel crisis in the district and sufficient stock was available at petrol pumps to meet consumer demand. Similarly, Arun Kumar Singh, district president of the LPG distributors association, said there was adequate LPG stock in the district and urged residents not to panic. PTI

Rumours about a shortage of petroleum products and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) due to the ongoing West Asia conflict triggered panic among locals in several areas here, leading to long queues at many petrol pumps on Friday, officials said.