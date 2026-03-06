West Asia crisis: Sensex slips over 1,000 points

17:02





Sensex closed at 78,918.90 points, down 1,097.00 points or 1.37 per cent, while Nifty closed at 24,450.45 points, down 315.45 points or 1.27 per cent. Equity benchmarks had ended a three-day losing streak on Thursday as the BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 recovered slightly. Escalating geopolitical tensions in West Asia that have invariably weighed down financial markets worldwide through this week. - ANI

After a rebound the previous session, Indian stock indices traded again in the red on Friday, ending the week on a weak note amid tensions in West Asia.