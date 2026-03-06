HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
West Asia crisis: Sensex slips over 1,000 points

Fri, 06 March 2026
17:02
After a rebound the previous session, Indian stock indices traded again in the red on Friday, ending the week on a weak note amid tensions in West Asia. 

Sensex closed at 78,918.90 points, down 1,097.00 points or 1.37 per cent, while Nifty closed at 24,450.45 points, down 315.45 points or 1.27 per cent. Equity benchmarks had ended a three-day losing streak on Thursday as the BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 recovered slightly. Escalating geopolitical tensions in West Asia that have invariably weighed down financial markets worldwide through this week. - ANI

Did India provide intel on Iranian warship to US?
Top government sources in India have dismissed claims that the Indian Navy provided intelligence to the US regarding an Iranian frigate that was sunk by a US submarine.

LIVE! Amitabh Bachchan buys 2.67-acre land in Ayodhya for...
'Iran Waiting For American Troops'
Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi has warned the United States that Iran is ready to confront American troops if the US launches a ground invasion, calling such a move a potential 'big disaster' for Washington.

No option but...: Iranian minister on US-Israel 'invasion'
Amid escalating tensions, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh declares Iran's unwavering commitment to a 'heroic nationalist defence' against perceived American and Israeli aggression, vowing to resist what he calls an...

Op Sindoor pilot killed in Su-30 MKI crash; dad recalls last call
Flight Lieutenant Purvesh Duragkar, an Indian Air Force pilot, tragically died in a Su-30 MKI fighter jet crash in Assam, leaving behind a grieving family and a legacy of dedication to his country.

