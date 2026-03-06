HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
'Iranians are willing to die, but Americans are not'

Fri, 06 March 2026
Former R&AW Chief Vikram Sood on Friday stated that the war between the US-Israel vs Iran may last longer than the United States anticipated, adding that Iran is retaliating and is "willing to die," unlike America.

"It's difficult to say how long it will take, but I think it would last longer than what the Americans thought it would because they were hoping for a short, sharp strike and out. But, the Iranians are playing a different game. They are knocking off America's allies, which is creating unrest among them against America. Remember, the Iranians are willing to die, but the Americans are not willing to die." he told ANI.

Earlier today, the Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh asserted that Tehran has "no option" but to engage in a "heroic nationalist defence" against what he termed an American and Israeli "invasion," vowing that the nation will resist to the "last bullet" and "last soldier."

"I think the priority right now is for Iran to exercise the ultimate resistance against the aggressor. We are under attack, under invasion by Americans and Israelis, and they are trying to impose maximum damage on Iran. As we are speaking, my fellow citizens are under constant attack by carpet-bombing, which is happening by Americans and Israelis. Tehran is under constant attack, and we have no option but to resist to the last bullet that we have and to the last soldier that we have," he stated.

The Deputy Foreign Minister characterised the conflict as a necessary stand against external atrocities.

"This is a very heroic, very nationalistic battle for us, and we have to stop the aggressor and their atrocities in Iran. What is important is that everybody is supporting international law, and we hope that we are not cherry-picking international law. Now, international law is under attack, as well as Iran. Unfortunately, the principles of international law have been attacked, and we have to stand together against these atrocities," Khatibzadeh told ANI. -- ANI

