'India in very comfortable position on oil, LPG supplies'

According to the sources, the country currently has access to more energy supplies from diversified sources than the volume that could potentially be impacted through the Strait of Hormuz.





India's existing stock of crude oil and petroleum products is also adequate to meet domestic demand. Sources said the government is closely monitoring the situation and plans to ramp up supplies from alternative geographies to offset any potential supply constraints linked to the Strait of Hormuz.





They highlighted that India has significantly diversified its crude import basket over the past few years. Since 2022, India has been importing crude oil from Russia. While Russia accounted for only 0.2 per cent of India's total crude imports in 2022, the share has risen substantially in the following years. "In February, India imported about 20 per cent of its total crude oil imports from Russia, amounting to around 1.04 million barrels per day," government sources said. -- ANI

