'India in very comfortable position on oil, LPG supplies'

Fri, 06 March 2026
16:06
India is in a "very comfortable position" regarding crude oil, petroleum products and LPG supplies despite concerns over disruptions through the Strait of Hormuz, government sources said on Friday. 

According to the sources, the country currently has access to more energy supplies from diversified sources than the volume that could potentially be impacted through the Strait of Hormuz. 

India's existing stock of crude oil and petroleum products is also adequate to meet domestic demand. Sources said the government is closely monitoring the situation and plans to ramp up supplies from alternative geographies to offset any potential supply constraints linked to the Strait of Hormuz. 

 They highlighted that India has significantly diversified its crude import basket over the past few years. Since 2022, India has been importing crude oil from Russia. While Russia accounted for only 0.2 per cent of India's total crude imports in 2022, the share has risen substantially in the following years. "In February, India imported about 20 per cent of its total crude oil imports from Russia, amounting to around 1.04 million barrels per day," government sources said. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

Did India provide intel on Iranian warship to US?
Did India provide intel on Iranian warship to US?

Top government sources in India have dismissed claims that the Indian Navy provided intelligence to the US regarding an Iranian frigate that was sunk by a US submarine.

'Iran Waiting For American Troops'
'Iran Waiting For American Troops'

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi has warned the United States that Iran is ready to confront American troops if the US launches a ground invasion, calling such a move a potential 'big disaster' for Washington.

No option but...: Iranian minister on US-Israel 'invasion'
No option but...: Iranian minister on US-Israel 'invasion'

Amid escalating tensions, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh declares Iran's unwavering commitment to a 'heroic nationalist defence' against perceived American and Israeli aggression, vowing to resist what he calls an...

Op Sindoor pilot killed in Su-30 MKI crash; dad recalls last call
Op Sindoor pilot killed in Su-30 MKI crash; dad recalls last call

Flight Lieutenant Purvesh Duragkar, an Indian Air Force pilot, tragically died in a Su-30 MKI fighter jet crash in Assam, leaving behind a grieving family and a legacy of dedication to his country.

