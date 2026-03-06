HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Andhra govt to ban social media for children under 13

Fri, 06 March 2026
16:01
image
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday said social media will be prohibited for children below 13 years of age within the next 90 days. Addressing the Assembly, the Chief Minister said they are actively debating whether to extend this ban to children between 13 and 16 years of age.

"Definitely, we will make sure that within 90 days those below 13 years of age are not able to use social media," said Naidu. The CM said his government will take a call on banning social media for teenagers between 13 and 16 years. PTI

