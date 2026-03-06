Amitabh Bachchan buys 2.67-acre land in Ayodhya for...

16:28





The land parcel is located near HoABL's 75-acre luxury land development, 'The Sarayu'. In January 2024, Bachchan had bought land parcels in the HoABL's project 'The Sarayu'. This is Bachchan's third investment in Ayodhya through HoABL and fourth overall.





Bachchan had also invested in HoABL's 'Sol de Alibaug' project through the acquisition of a 10,000 square feet plot. Abhinandan Lodha, Chairman of HoABL, said: "Mr Bachchan's investment reflects a shared belief in land as an inter-generational asset that preserves value over the long term. Faith in Ayodhya is a legacy shared by generations."-- PTI

Realty firm House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL) has sold 2.67 acre land in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, to Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan for Rs 35 crore. In a statement, HoABL said the transaction was executed on Friday by Rajesh Yadav, Managing Director of AB Corp Ltd.