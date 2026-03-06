HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Amitabh Bachchan buys 2.67-acre land in Ayodhya for...

Fri, 06 March 2026
Share:
16:28
image
Realty firm House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL) has sold 2.67 acre land in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, to Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan for Rs 35 crore. In a statement, HoABL said the transaction was executed on Friday by Rajesh Yadav, Managing Director of AB Corp Ltd.

The land parcel is located near HoABL's 75-acre luxury land development, 'The Sarayu'. In January 2024, Bachchan had bought land parcels in the HoABL's project 'The Sarayu'. This is Bachchan's third investment in Ayodhya through HoABL and fourth overall. 

Bachchan had also invested in HoABL's 'Sol de Alibaug' project through the acquisition of a 10,000 square feet plot. Abhinandan Lodha, Chairman of HoABL, said: "Mr Bachchan's investment reflects a shared belief in land as an inter-generational asset that preserves value over the long term. Faith in Ayodhya is a legacy shared by generations."-- PTI

TOP STORIES

Did India provide intel on Iranian warship to US?
Did India provide intel on Iranian warship to US?

Top government sources in India have dismissed claims that the Indian Navy provided intelligence to the US regarding an Iranian frigate that was sunk by a US submarine.

LIVE! Amitabh Bachchan buys 2.67-acre land in Ayodhya for...
LIVE! Amitabh Bachchan buys 2.67-acre land in Ayodhya for...

'Iran Waiting For American Troops'
'Iran Waiting For American Troops'

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi has warned the United States that Iran is ready to confront American troops if the US launches a ground invasion, calling such a move a potential 'big disaster' for Washington.

No option but...: Iranian minister on US-Israel 'invasion'
No option but...: Iranian minister on US-Israel 'invasion'

Amid escalating tensions, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh declares Iran's unwavering commitment to a 'heroic nationalist defence' against perceived American and Israeli aggression, vowing to resist what he calls an...

Op Sindoor pilot killed in Su-30 MKI crash; dad recalls last call
Op Sindoor pilot killed in Su-30 MKI crash; dad recalls last call

Flight Lieutenant Purvesh Duragkar, an Indian Air Force pilot, tragically died in a Su-30 MKI fighter jet crash in Assam, leaving behind a grieving family and a legacy of dedication to his country.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO