50 Israeli jets dismantled Khamenei's bunker: IDF

17:41

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) on Friday released a video showing an airstrike on an underground bunker beneath Iran's leadership compound in Tehran, which it said belonged to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.





According to the IDF, around 50 Israeli Air Force fighter jets participated in the operation, targeting what it described as a fortified underground military command facility beneath the Iranian regime's leadership compound.





The Israeli military said the strike dismantled the bunker during ongoing operations against Iranian military infrastructure.





The video of the strike was shared by the IDF on social media.