IndiGo offers full refunds, SpiceJet deploys 14 flights from UAE

14:26





Indigo in a post on X mentioned a Travel Advisory which said, "Full waiver on cancellations are being extended for travel to and from the Middle East, and Istanbul, until 31 March 2026. If you are scheduled to travel, please stay updated on your flight status here http://bit.ly/31paVKQ. If you require additional support or clarification, please contact our Customer Contact Centre at +91 124 6173838. Please be assured that our teams remain actively engaged, working with care and diligence to support your travel plans while maintaining an unwavering commitment to the safety and well-being of our customers and crew."





On the other hand, according to a SpiceJet press release, SpiceJet will operate 14 special flights from the United Arab Emirates on March 6 to facilitate the return of stranded Indian nationals.





Of the 14 flights, 13 will operate from Fujairah, and one will operate from Dubai. The airline will operate nine special flights from Fujairah to Mumbai, four special flights from Fujairah to Delhi and one special flight from Dubai to Pune, providing additional capacity to help stranded passengers return home at the earliest. In the last 3 days, SpiceJet has operated 25 special flights from the UAE, connecting stranded passengers to Delhi, Mumbai and Kochi. -- ANI

Indian airlines on Friday intensified their assistance for travellers impacted by the situation amid rising tensions in West Asia. While IndiGo has provided a month-long window for free cancellations and rescheduling until March 31, and SpiceJet has deployed 14 special flights from Fujairah and Dubai facilitate the return of stranded Indian nationals.