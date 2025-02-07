RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Plane goes missing in Alaska, search ongoing

February 07, 2025  12:48
Search and rescue crews are looking for a Bering Air plane that was reported missing Thursday afternoon while en route to a coastal Alaskan city with 10 people aboard, authorities said.

USA Today reports that the small turboprop Cessna Caravan, carrying nine passengers and a pilot, was reported missing at around 4 p.m. local time on Thursday, according to the Alaska Department of Public Safety. 

Crews were working to get the aircraft's last known coordinates.

The plane was reportedly flying from Unalakleet, Alaska, to Nome, Alaska, the department added. The two cities are located along the west coast of Alaska.

Before the plane was reported missing, the Nome Volunteer Fire Department said the pilot had told Anchorage Air Traffic Control that "he intended to enter a holding pattern while waiting for the runway to be cleared." 

The U.S. Coast Guard in Alaska said the plane was 12 miles offshore while flying from Unalakleet to Nome when its position was lost.
