Follow Rediff on:      
'We're 2 biggest fugitives of India': Lalit Modi, Mallya

Wed, 24 December 2025
08:42
image
IPL founder Lalit Modi has posted a social media video from a party for Vijay Mallya's 70th birthday in London, referring to the pair as the "two biggest fugitives" of India.
   
The video on his Instagram handle is the second in the past few days capturing birthday celebrations for Mallya, wanted in India on fraud and money laundering charges in connection with loans to the now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines.
 
"We are the two fugitives, the biggest fugitives of India, Lalit Modi, the founding commissioner of the Indian Premier League (IPL), can be heard saying in the video.
 
The caption to the Instagram post reads: Let's break the internet down in India again. Happy birthday my friend Vijay Mallya.
 
"Something for you media folks. Wat (sic) your heard out with envy," adds Lalit Modi.
 
Mallya, who turned 70 on December 18, can be seen smiling along with partner Pinki Lalwani.
 
The latest video post follows a few others showing glimpses of a pre-birthday bash at Lalit Modi's Belgrave Square home in central London.
 
"An amazing celebration for my dear friend Vijay Mallya at my house last night for all his friends and family who flew in from all corners of the world. Another cornerstone achieved by the King of Goodtimes his 70th birthday. Wish him all the happiness and success," read the previous post.
 
Images shared by some of the guests who were at the party included glimpses of high-profile guests such as British actor Idris Elba and Indian entrepreneurs including Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw.
 
Both Lalit Modi and Vijay Mallya face legal challenges in India around allegations of financial impropriety, which they both have denied. -- PTI

LIVE! ISRO's 'Baahubali' rocket launches heaviest-ever satellite
LIVE! ISRO's 'Baahubali' rocket launches heaviest-ever satellite

'Fadnavis Encouraged Thackerays To Unite'
'Fadnavis Encouraged Thackerays To Unite'

'This will split the Marathi and Shiv Sena vote.''The BJP has conducted 3 surveys indicating they shall secure 109 seats in the BMC.''They do not wish for the Shinde Sena to demonstrate excessive strength in the BMC.''If the Thackerays...

'Yunus Government Has Given Space To Pakistanis'
'Yunus Government Has Given Space To Pakistanis'

'There is no substantive basis for Bangladesh-Pakistan relations. The only real link they can have is mischief, with Pakistan's intelligence agency using Bangladesh to create trouble along our eastern borders.'

Can MVA, Ajit Pawar's NCP strike a seat deal for Pune polls?
Can MVA, Ajit Pawar's NCP strike a seat deal for Pune polls?

Kakade said they will hold talks with the Congress and the Shiv Sena-UBT as well.

