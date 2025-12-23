5 policemen killed in attack in Pak's KP

HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Wed, 24 December 2025
Unidentified armed assailants opened fire at a police van, killing five policemen in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Tuesday, officials said. 

The incident occurred in the Karak district when the police officials were on a routine patrol. 

District police officer Saud Khan said that all five police personnel in the van have been killed in the attack. 

A heavy contingent of police rushed to the spot, cordoned off the area, and began collecting evidence. 

A search operation to apprehend the attackers was launched. 

The Karak district police and Counter Terrorism Department teams also launched a joint operation to apprehend those involved in the killing. 

During a hot pursuit in a mountainous terrain, the teams confronted the terrorists, leading to a fierce exchange of fire, as a result of which, eight militants were shot dead. 

The bodies of the slain terrorists were shifted to a hospital for postmortem examination, while efforts are underway to ascertain their identities. 

Chief Minister Sohail Afridi strongly condemned the attack, describing the incident as "highly unfortunate" and "deplorable." -- PTI

