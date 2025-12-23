5 policemen killed in attack in Pak's KP

01:01

File image





The incident occurred in the Karak district when the police officials were on a routine patrol.





District police officer Saud Khan said that all five police personnel in the van have been killed in the attack.





A heavy contingent of police rushed to the spot, cordoned off the area, and began collecting evidence.





A search operation to apprehend the attackers was launched.





The Karak district police and Counter Terrorism Department teams also launched a joint operation to apprehend those involved in the killing.





During a hot pursuit in a mountainous terrain, the teams confronted the terrorists, leading to a fierce exchange of fire, as a result of which, eight militants were shot dead.





The bodies of the slain terrorists were shifted to a hospital for postmortem examination, while efforts are underway to ascertain their identities.





Chief Minister Sohail Afridi strongly condemned the attack, describing the incident as "highly unfortunate" and "deplorable." -- PTI

