Credit Card Spend Drops To Rs 1.89 Trn In Nov

Wed, 24 December 2025
Credit card spending in November moderated to Rs 1.89 trillion after surging in September and October, when it crossed Rs 2 trillion amid festival season and the GST rate relaxation.  

All major credit card issuers witnessed a drop in spending.

The largest issuer, HDFC Bank, saw a 10.33 per cent month-on-month drop to Rs 55,552.27 crore from Rs 61,955 crore in October. 

SBI Cards' transactions declined by 15.16 per cent to Rs 33,936 crore, ICICI Bank witnessed a 13.64 per cent drop to Rs 34,159 crore, and Axis Bank nearly 16 per cent to Rs 20,526.4 crore.

Meanwhile, the number of outstanding credit cards in November rose marginally to 114.9 million as compared to 114.02 million in October. HDFC Bank had 25.64 million cards in circulation. SBI Cards had 21.74 million, 
ICICI Bank stood at 18.58 million, and Axis Bank had 15.57 million cards.

The outstanding credit cards in the economy rose by 7.13 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from 107.23 million in November 2024.  

-- Business Standard

