Cop held for molesting woman with disabilities in Mumbai

09:55

An assistant police sub-inspector posted at the local arms division has been arrested for allegedly molesting a woman with disabilities in a south Mumbai garden, officials have said.





The incident took place on Monday at the municipal garden in the Tardeo area near the Mumbai Central railway station, they said.





The accused cop allegedly behaved inappropriately when he was sitting in the park with a woman, police said on Tuesday.





The complainant took objections, prompting others present at the public place to intervene, they said. The accused cop was subsequently taken into custody by the Tardeo police.





A video showing the accused being dragged by his collar to the police station has gone viral on social media.





According to officials, the policeman, who has been booked under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, was not on active duty when the incident took place. -- PTI