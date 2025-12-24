ISRO creates history, places heaviest satellite into orbit

09:33





LVM3-M6 carried the communication satellite Bluebird Block-2 spacecraft as part of a commercial deal between NewSpace India Ltd (NSIL) and US-based AST SpaceMobile (AST and Science, LLC).





NewSpace India is the commercial arm of the ISRO.





The Bengaluru-headquartered space agency said the LVM3-M6 has successfully placed the BlueBird Block-2 Satellite into its intended orbit.





Weighing 6,100 kg, the communication satellite would be the heaviest payload to be placed into the Low Earth Orbit (LEO) in LVM3 launch history from Indian soil, the space agency said.

