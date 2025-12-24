HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

US scraps H-1B visa lottery sustem, to prioritise...

Wed, 24 December 2025
Share:
08:27
image
The Trump administration is replacing lottery system for H-1B work visas with a new approach that prioritises skilled, higher-paid foreign workers.

The change is expected to make the work visa process significantly harder for entry-level professionals, including those from India.

The Department of Homeland Security said that the new rule will take effect on February 27, 2026. It will govern the allocation of approximately 85,000 H-1B visas annually beginning with the fiscal 2027 registration season.

According to the latest notification, the DHS said the move would better protect the wages, working conditions, and job opportunities for American workers.

"The new rule replaces the random lottery for selecting visa recipients with a process that gives greater weight to those with higher skills," the DHS said in the statement.

The overhaul follows a series of actions by the Trump administration aimed at reshaping a visa programme that critics say has become a pipeline for overseas workers willing to work for lower pay, but supporters say drives innovation.

US Citizenship and Immigration Services spokesman Matthew Tragesser said the existing random selection process of the H-1B registrations had been "exploited" and "abused" by US employers. 

Tragesser said that the employers had been seeking to "import foreign workers at lower wages than they would pay American workers.

"The new weighted selection will better serve Congress' intent for the H-1B program and strengthen America's competitiveness by incentivizing American employers to petition for higher-paid, higher-skilled foreign workers," the USCIS spokesperson said.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! ISRO's 'Baahubali' rocket launches heaviest-ever satellite
LIVE! ISRO's 'Baahubali' rocket launches heaviest-ever satellite

'Fadnavis Encouraged Thackerays To Unite'
'Fadnavis Encouraged Thackerays To Unite'

'This will split the Marathi and Shiv Sena vote.''The BJP has conducted 3 surveys indicating they shall secure 109 seats in the BMC.''They do not wish for the Shinde Sena to demonstrate excessive strength in the BMC.''If the Thackerays...

'We're 2 biggest fugitives': Lalit Modi, Mallya mock India
'We're 2 biggest fugitives': Lalit Modi, Mallya mock India

Lalit Modi posted a social media video from Vijay Mallya's 70th birthday party in London, referring to the pair as the 'two biggest fugitives' of India.

'Yunus Government Has Given Space To Pakistanis'
'Yunus Government Has Given Space To Pakistanis'

'There is no substantive basis for Bangladesh-Pakistan relations. The only real link they can have is mischief, with Pakistan's intelligence agency using Bangladesh to create trouble along our eastern borders.'

Can MVA, Ajit Pawar's NCP strike a seat deal for Pune polls?
Can MVA, Ajit Pawar's NCP strike a seat deal for Pune polls?

Kakade said they will hold talks with the Congress and the Shiv Sena-UBT as well.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO