US scraps H-1B visa lottery sustem, to prioritise...

08:27

The Trump administration is replacing lottery system for H-1B work visas with a new approach that prioritises skilled, higher-paid foreign workers.





The change is expected to make the work visa process significantly harder for entry-level professionals, including those from India.





The Department of Homeland Security said that the new rule will take effect on February 27, 2026. It will govern the allocation of approximately 85,000 H-1B visas annually beginning with the fiscal 2027 registration season.





According to the latest notification, the DHS said the move would better protect the wages, working conditions, and job opportunities for American workers.





"The new rule replaces the random lottery for selecting visa recipients with a process that gives greater weight to those with higher skills," the DHS said in the statement.





The overhaul follows a series of actions by the Trump administration aimed at reshaping a visa programme that critics say has become a pipeline for overseas workers willing to work for lower pay, but supporters say drives innovation.





US Citizenship and Immigration Services spokesman Matthew Tragesser said the existing random selection process of the H-1B registrations had been "exploited" and "abused" by US employers.





Tragesser said that the employers had been seeking to "import foreign workers at lower wages than they would pay American workers.





"The new weighted selection will better serve Congress' intent for the H-1B program and strengthen America's competitiveness by incentivizing American employers to petition for higher-paid, higher-skilled foreign workers," the USCIS spokesperson said.