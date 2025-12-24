HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

ISRO's 'Baahubali' rocket lifts off with heaviest-ever satellite

Wed, 24 December 2025
Share:
09:07
image
In a dedicated commercial mission, ISRO on Wednesday launched a next-generation US communication satellite BlueBird Block-2 onboard its heaviest vehicle LVM3-M6 from Sriharikota.

As the 24-hour countdown concluded, the 43.5 metre tall rocket supported by two S200 solid boosters lifted off majestically at 8.55 am from the second launch pad at this spaceport, situated about 135 km east of Chennai.

After a flight journey of about 15 minutes, the spacecraft BlueBird Block-2 riding piggyback on the rocket, is expected to get separated and reach its intended orbit at an altitude of about 520 km, ISRO said.

The mission is being undertaken as part of the commercial agreement signed between NewSpace India Ltd (NSIL) and US-based AST SpaceMobile (AST and Science, LLC). NewSpace India Ltd is the commercial arm of ISRO.

BlueBird Block-2 mission is part of the global LEO (Low Earth Orbit) constellation to provide direct-to-mobile connectivity through satellite.

This constellation would enable 4G and 5G voice and video calls, texts, streaming and data for everyone, everywhere at all times. It features a 223m2 phased array, making it the largest commercial communications satellite ever deployed into Low Earth Orbit, about 600 km altitude by ISRO. 

Till Tuesday, ISRO had scheduled for lift off at 8.54 am. On Wednesday, the lift off had been revised to 8.55 am. 

ISRO sources said the revision was done so that the satellite can be placed in the desired orbit following the change in timings. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! ISRO's 'Baahubali' rocket launches heaviest-ever satellite
LIVE! ISRO's 'Baahubali' rocket launches heaviest-ever satellite

'Fadnavis Encouraged Thackerays To Unite'
'Fadnavis Encouraged Thackerays To Unite'

'This will split the Marathi and Shiv Sena vote.''The BJP has conducted 3 surveys indicating they shall secure 109 seats in the BMC.''They do not wish for the Shinde Sena to demonstrate excessive strength in the BMC.''If the Thackerays...

'We're 2 biggest fugitives': Lalit Modi, Mallya mock India
'We're 2 biggest fugitives': Lalit Modi, Mallya mock India

Lalit Modi posted a social media video from Vijay Mallya's 70th birthday party in London, referring to the pair as the 'two biggest fugitives' of India.

'Yunus Government Has Given Space To Pakistanis'
'Yunus Government Has Given Space To Pakistanis'

'There is no substantive basis for Bangladesh-Pakistan relations. The only real link they can have is mischief, with Pakistan's intelligence agency using Bangladesh to create trouble along our eastern borders.'

Can MVA, Ajit Pawar's NCP strike a seat deal for Pune polls?
Can MVA, Ajit Pawar's NCP strike a seat deal for Pune polls?

Kakade said they will hold talks with the Congress and the Shiv Sena-UBT as well.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO