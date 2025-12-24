Tata Motors' EV Arm To Launch 5 New Models By FY30

08:46

Tata Passenger Electric Mobility (TPEM), the electric vehicle arm of Tata Motors, said on Tuesday that it was planning to introduce five new electric vehicle models by 2029-2030 (FY30) to solidify its presence in the segment and maintain its market share in the range of 40 to 45 per cent in the coming years.





The company has earmarked capital expenditure of ₹16,000 crore to ₹18,000 crore between FY25 and FY30 for new product development, technology investments and expansion of the supporting EV ecosystem, including charging infrastructure and network capabilities.





The announcement comes as Tata Motors' cumulative EV sales in India crossed the 250,000-unit milestone. Tata Motors currently accounts for nearly two-thirds of Indias electric car sales.





During a press conference on Tuesday, Shailesh Chandra, managing director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, said the company's EV strategy is centred on expanding offerings across price points while continuing to invest in localisation, technology and infrastructure to drive mainstream adoption.





"We'll make EVs available across all segments, expand our portfolio with five new nameplates by FY30, while strengthening the charging ecosystem. Our milestone of 250,000 Tata EVs proves that bold vision, backed by sustained action, can transform an industry and drive Indias transition to electric mobility," Chandra added.





Tata Motors' EV portfolio currently includes models such as the Tiago.ev, Tigor.ev, Punch.ev, and Harrier.ev, among others, spanning entry-level to higher-end segments. The upcoming product launches will include the Sierra.ev and the premium Avinya range.





Chandra said the planned investments would support not only new vehicle platforms and upgrades to existing models but also the development of India-specific EV architectures, battery technologies and software capabilities.





The company is also focused on increasing domestic value addition across its EV lineup, with current localisation levels exceeding 50 per cent at a Tier-3 level (raw material and basic inputs).





Tata Motors said it will continue to invest in charging infrastructure as a key enabler of EV adoption. The company aims to support the expansion of Indias charging network to one million charging points by 2030, including 100,000 public chargers, through partnerships with third-party charge point operators.





The company said its EVs have cumulatively clocked nearly 12 billion kilometres on Indian roads and helped avoid an estimated 1.7 million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions. It expects EV penetration in the Indian passenger vehicle market to continue rising over the medium term.





-- Anjali Singh, Business Standard