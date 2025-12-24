HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Avalanche warning issued for 5 districts in J-K

Wed, 24 December 2025
Share:
10:33
image
An avalanche warning was issued in five districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday in view of the recent heavy snowfall in the higher reaches of the Union territory, officials said.
 
The low danger avalanche warning has been issued for Doda, Ganderbal, Kishtwar, Poonch and Ramban districts. The avalanche is likely to occur 2,800 metres above these districts during the next 24 hours, they said.

People have been asked to avoid avalanche-prone areas and follow official advisories.

Most of the higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir have received moderate to heavy snowfall this week. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

Historic! ISRO's 'Bahubali' launches heaviest-ever satellite
Historic! ISRO's 'Bahubali' launches heaviest-ever satellite

Weighing 6,100 kg, the communication satellite would be the heaviest payload to be placed into the Low Earth Orbit (LEO) in LVM3 launch history from Indian soil, the space agency said.

LIVE! India still facing 'Hindu-Muslim' issue due to...: Gadkari
LIVE! India still facing 'Hindu-Muslim' issue due to...: Gadkari

'Fadnavis Encouraged Thackerays To Unite'
'Fadnavis Encouraged Thackerays To Unite'

'This will split the Marathi and Shiv Sena vote.''The BJP has conducted 3 surveys indicating they shall secure 109 seats in the BMC.''They do not wish for the Shinde Sena to demonstrate excessive strength in the BMC.''If the Thackerays...

'We're 2 biggest fugitives': Lalit Modi, Mallya mock India
'We're 2 biggest fugitives': Lalit Modi, Mallya mock India

Lalit Modi posted a social media video from Vijay Mallya's 70th birthday party in London, referring to the pair as the 'two biggest fugitives' of India.

'Yunus Government Has Given Space To Pakistanis'
'Yunus Government Has Given Space To Pakistanis'

'There is no substantive basis for Bangladesh-Pakistan relations. The only real link they can have is mischief, with Pakistan's intelligence agency using Bangladesh to create trouble along our eastern borders.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO