Max To Invest Rs 1,000 Cr In Pune Hospital

12:12

With an eye on expanding in West India, Max Healthcare on Thursday said it would invest around Rs 1,020 crore in building a 450-bed greenfield super speciality hospital in Pune, announcing its entry into the market. The healthcare chain had also signed an agreement to set up a 500-beds greenfield hospital in Thane.





The Pune facility will be Maxs second greenfield investment in West India.





The Pune hospital will be built on a 1.68 acre parcel of freehold land owned by realty firm Yerawada Properties, whose 100 per cent equity stake will be acquired by Max.





Max added that the total investment is expected to be Rs 1,020 crore, which includes Yerawada Properties shares acquisition, construction, equipment cost, stamp duty and registration charges.

-- Sanket Koul, Business Standard