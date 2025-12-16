HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Flipkart Gets NCLT Nod To Shift From Singapore To India

Tue, 16 December 2025
Share:
10:00
image
Ecommerce giant Flipkart, which is owned by Walmart, has been granted approval by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to shift its domicile from Singapore to India.

With the NCLT nod, the company comes one step closer to filing its draft papers in the next calendar year.

'In light of the foregoing facts and discussion, particularly the positions taken by the relevant authorities, and upon considering the approval granted by the members and creditors of all the transferee and transferor companies to the proposed scheme, there appears to be no impediment to sanctioning the scheme,' said the principal Bench of the NCLT, in an order dated December 12.

The Bench gave its sanction for the proposed Scheme of Merger by Amalgamation. The tribunal has cleared the way for the phased consolidation of Flipkarts group structure.

Under the scheme, multiple group entities will be merged into Flipkart Internet Private Limited.

Initially, seven transferor companies, including Flipkart Health, Flipkart Marketplace, Myntra Holdings, Flippay, Quickroutes International, and others, will first be merged into the transferee company, subject to approvals from courts in Singapore.

Thereafter, Flipkart Private Limited will be merged into Flipkart Internet.

Flipkart said the scheme will simplify the holding structure, lead to efficient management, and save costs. In its submission, as recorded in the NCLT order, it added,

'The scheme will result in simplifying and unifying the holding structure of the group, with reduction of shareholding tiers and also demonstrate the direct commitment to, and engagement of, shareholders in India... The scheme will result in efficient management and decision-making by eliminating duplicate corporate procedures in Singapore due to a streamlined holding structure and simplifying inter-company transactions.'

In April, Flipkart had secured internal approvals to shift its domicile from Singapore to India. The move represents a natural evolution, aligning our holding structure with our core operations, the vast potential of the Indian economy, and our technology and innovation-driven capabilities to foster digital transformation in India, a Flipkart spokesperson had said earlier.

Flipkarts proposed public offering would be the second by a Walmart-owned entity after PhonePe.

The company had relocated its domicile to India in October 2022 and filed its draft initial public offering (IPO) papers via the confidential pre-filing route in September.

-- Udisha Srivastav, Business Standard

TOP STORIES

LIVE! WB SIR: EC publishes deleted voters' list from draft roll
LIVE! WB SIR: EC publishes deleted voters' list from draft roll

Bondi Beach Killers Travelled On Indian Passports
Bondi Beach Killers Travelled On Indian Passports

The Sydney Morning Herald newspaper reported on Tuesday morning that 'Philippine immigration authorities said the father and son accused of killing 15 people in Sydney visited the country last month and travelled on Indian passports.'

4 dead as dense fog triggers vehicle-pile-up on Delhi-Agra e-way
4 dead as dense fog triggers vehicle-pile-up on Delhi-Agra e-way

A major pile-up on the Yamuna Expressway in Mathura, India, resulted in four fatalities and numerous injuries due to dense fog and low visibility.

'My Husband Was Killed For His Religious Identity'
'My Husband Was Killed For His Religious Identity'

A street vendor in Bihar's Nawada district died after a group of youth tortured him for hours because he was Muslim.

Nitish pulls down doctor's hijab; Oppn questions mental state
Nitish pulls down doctor's hijab; Oppn questions mental state

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar sparked controversy after pulling the hijab off a newly recruited AYUSH doctor's face during an appointment ceremony. The incident has drawn criticism from opposition parties.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO