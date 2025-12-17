HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
BSE Sensex top losers today

Wed, 17 December 2025
Stock markets declined for the third consecutive day on Wednesday, with benchmark Sensex closing lower by 120 points at a week's low due to relentless foreign fund outflows. 

The 30-share BSE Sensex edged lower by 120.21 points or 0.14 percent to settle at 84,559.65. 

During the day, it dropped 263.88 points or 0.31 percent to 84,415.98. 

The 50-share NSE Nifty declined by 41.55 points or 0.16 percent to a week's low of 25,818.55. 

Among Sensex firms, Trent fell the most by 1.61 percent. 

HDFC Bank dropped by nearly 1 per cent, emerging as a major drag on the index. ICICI Bank, Adani Ports, Bajaj Finserv, Bharat Electronics, Titan and Asian Paints were also among the laggards.

India summoned the Bangladesh envoy to express strong concerns over extremist elements planning to create a security situation around the Indian mission in Dhaka.

Attempting to defuse the controversy, the Nishad Party chief said the comment, made in Hindi and labelled misogynistic and crude, was light-hearted and made casually.

In a social media post on Tuesday, Aziz said he is a registered voter of the Kolkata Port assembly constituency and that his name is Atish Aziz.

A team of the Goa Police, along with the Luthra brothers, landed at the Manohar International Airport, Mopa, in North Goa at 10.45 am.

