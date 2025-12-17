BSE Sensex top losers today

Stock markets declined for the third consecutive day on Wednesday, with benchmark Sensex closing lower by 120 points at a week's low due to relentless foreign fund outflows.
The 30-share BSE Sensex edged lower by 120.21 points or 0.14 percent to settle at 84,559.65.
During the day, it dropped 263.88 points or 0.31 percent to 84,415.98.
The 50-share NSE Nifty declined by 41.55 points or 0.16 percent to a week's low of 25,818.55.
Among Sensex firms, Trent fell the most by 1.61 percent.
HDFC Bank dropped by nearly 1 per cent, emerging as a major drag on the index. ICICI Bank, Adani Ports, Bajaj Finserv, Bharat Electronics, Titan and Asian Paints were also among the laggards.