BSE Sensex top losers today

17:39





The 30-share BSE Sensex edged lower by 120.21 points or 0.14 percent to settle at 84,559.65.





During the day, it dropped 263.88 points or 0.31 percent to 84,415.98.





The 50-share NSE Nifty declined by 41.55 points or 0.16 percent to a week's low of 25,818.55.





Among Sensex firms, Trent fell the most by 1.61 percent.





HDFC Bank dropped by nearly 1 per cent, emerging as a major drag on the index. ICICI Bank, Adani Ports, Bajaj Finserv, Bharat Electronics, Titan and Asian Paints were also among the laggards.

Stock markets declined for the third consecutive day on Wednesday, with benchmark Sensex closing lower by 120 points at a week's low due to relentless foreign fund outflows.