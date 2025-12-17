HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Punjab Kabaddi player murder: Suspect killed in encounter

Wed, 17 December 2025
18:26
File image
A suspect in the killing of a 30-year-old kabaddi player-cum-promoter in Mohali was shot dead by police in an encounter on Wednesday. 

Harpinder alias Middu, a resident of Naushehra Pannuan in Punjab's Tarn Taran district, was injured in an exchange of fire during a chase and later succumbed to injuries in hospital, the police said.

Two cops were also injured and were given medical treatment, they said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect was involved in multiple heinous crimes and has a serious criminal background, the police said.

Kanwar Digvijay Singh, alias Rana Balachauria, was shot after he arrived with his team to take part in a private tournament in Mohali on Monday. 

He was critically injured in the attack and was rushed to the Fortis Hospital in Mohali, where he was declared dead.

The assailants fled on a motorcycle after firing from a .30 bore weapon.

The police had earlier in the day termed Harpinder's arrest as a "major breakthrough" and said he was being treated for injuries suffered in the exchange of fire.

"In a major breakthrough, @sasnagarpolice apprehends Harpinder @ Middu, a resident of Naushehra Pannuan, Tarn Taran, in connection with the recent murder of Kanwar Digvijay Singh @ Rana Balachauria in Mohali. The accused was apprehended following an exchange of fire with the police team," it said in a post on X. -- PTI

