HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Parl vaping row: BJP points finger at TMC's Kirti Azad

Wed, 17 December 2025
Share:
17:31
Bharatiya Janata Party IT cell head Amit Malviya/Courtesy X
Bharatiya Janata Party IT cell head Amit Malviya/Courtesy X
Bharatiya Janata Party IT cell head Amit Malviya on Wednesday alleged that the Trinamool Congress MP accused of vaping inside Parliament was senior leader Kirti Azad. 

In a post on X, Malviya said Azad was named earlier by BJP MP Anurag Thakur and accused him of disregarding parliamentary rules. 

He claimed the MP hid an e cigarette in his palm while inside the House, calling the act audacious and unacceptable. 

Malviya said that while smoking may not be illegal, its use inside Parliament violated norms. 

He also demanded that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee clarify her party colleague's conduct.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Cong spent more than BJP on 'party propaganda': ADR
LIVE! Cong spent more than BJP on 'party propaganda': ADR

B'desh envoy summoned over security threat to Indian mission
B'desh envoy summoned over security threat to Indian mission

India summoned the Bangladesh envoy to express strong concerns over extremist elements planning to create a security situation around the Indian mission in Dhaka.

'What if he touched...': UP Min shocker on Nitish hijab act
'What if he touched...': UP Min shocker on Nitish hijab act

Attempting to defuse the controversy, the Nishad Party chief said the comment, made in Hindi and labelled misogynistic and crude, was light-hearted and made casually.

CPI-M's Md Salim becomes 'Awasthi' in Bengal voter list
CPI-M's Md Salim becomes 'Awasthi' in Bengal voter list

In a social media post on Tuesday, Aziz said he is a registered voter of the Kolkata Port assembly constituency and that his name is Atish Aziz.

Nightclub fire: Luthra brothers brought to Goa from Delhi
Nightclub fire: Luthra brothers brought to Goa from Delhi

A team of the Goa Police, along with the Luthra brothers, landed at the Manohar International Airport, Mopa, in North Goa at 10.45 am.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO