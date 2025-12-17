Parl vaping row: BJP points finger at TMC's Kirti Azad

17:31

Bharatiya Janata Party IT cell head Amit Malviya/Courtesy X





In a post on X, Malviya said Azad was named earlier by BJP MP Anurag Thakur and accused him of disregarding parliamentary rules.





He claimed the MP hid an e cigarette in his palm while inside the House, calling the act audacious and unacceptable.





Malviya said that while smoking may not be illegal, its use inside Parliament violated norms.





He also demanded that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee clarify her party colleague's conduct.

