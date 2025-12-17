HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
UP police launch 'Operation Torch' against illegal immigrants in Varanasi

Wed, 17 December 2025
Uttar Pradesh police on Wednesday launched 'Operation Torch' in Varanasi as part of a drive against illegal immigrants, officials said.

Under the operation, police teams are verifying the identities of people who are not native residents of Varanasi but have been living in the city for some time. 

The verification process includes checking documents and background details.

Varanasi assistant commissioner of police Nitin Taneja said the exercise aims to identify individuals residing in the city without proper verification.

"In 'Operation Torch', we are verifying the identities of those who are not native residents of Varanasi but have been living here for some time. We are investigating whether they have come from Bangladesh or any other place," ACP Taneja said.

He added that the operation is being conducted as part of routine security and verification measures and that further action will be taken based on the investigation's findings.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath congratulated the Provincial Armed Constabulary of UP on its foundation day as he recalled the valour of PAC personnel who were stationed at the Parliament during the December 13, 2001, terror attack. -- ANI

