Bareilly violence: Chargesheets filed in three more cases against cleric

With this, chargesheets have now been filed in seven of the 10 cases registered in connection with the incident, while the investigation is underway in the remaining three, they said. Raza, a cleric, has been named as an accused in all the cases.





Senior superintendent of police Anurag Arya said chargesheets were earlier filed in four cases.





On Tuesday, chargesheets were submitted in three more cases registered at the Cantonment, Qila and Premnagar police stations.





The probe in the remaining three cases is on, he added.





According to police investigations, Raza allegedly hatched a conspiracy to trigger the violence and tasked his close aides, including IMC general secretary Nafees Khan, former district president Nadeem Khan and Munir Idrisi, with mobilising a crowd and inciting an attack on police personnel. -- PTI

