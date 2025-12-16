4 dead as vehicles catch fire after collision on UP e-way

09:01

Four people were killed in a major road accident on the Delhi-Agra Expressway in Mathura on Tuesday morning after several buses and cars collided due to dense fog.





The incident took place in the Baldev area of Mathura at 4:30 am on Tuesday. Three of the four deceased were in the buses, while one was in the car.





Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shlok Kumar confirmed the details of the accident, and said that search and rescue operations were concluding, and efforts were underway to clear the blocked highway and transport stranded passengers.





Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognisance of the road accident in Mathura district and expressed condolences to the bereaved families of the deceased.





The CM has instructed all agencies and officials to expedite relief efforts. CM has announced financial assistance of Rs 2 lakhs to the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured: Chief Minister's Office (CMO).