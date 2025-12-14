HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Ranveer Singh-starrer 'Dhurandhar' earns Rs 306.40 at box office

Sun, 14 December 2025
14:08
image
Dhurandhar, headlined by Ranveer Singh, has crossed the mark of Rs 300 crore nett at the box office. 

Directed by Aditya Dhar of Uri: The Surgical Strike fame, the film released in theatres on December 5 and also features Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, R Madhavan and Rakesh Bedi. 

It has been produced by Dhar and his brother Lokesh Dhar through their banner B62 Studios alongside Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios. 

Production banner shared the box office numbers on its official Instagram handle on Sunday. 

The post comprised the film's poster with the box office numbers written over it. The total collection of the film stands at Rs 306.40 crore nett. 

"Rewriting history with the highest second Saturday record of all time! Book your tickets now. Link in bio. #Dhurandhar Roaring In Cinemas Worldwide," read the caption. 

The film revolves around an underworld saga following a network of criminals, informants and operatives whose lives intersect, navigating covert operations, espionage and betrayals. -- PTI

