Follow Rediff on:      
Woman stabbed to death inside temple in east Delhi

Sun, 14 December 2025
17:58
Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com
A 48-year-old woman was stabbed to death inside a temple in east Delhi's Mansarovar Park area on Sunday, triggering panic and prompting the police to form multiple teams to track down the killers. 

The incident occurred around noon inside a temple located within the DDA Flats complex, when the victim was offering prayers. 

According to the police, a PCR call was received at around 12 pm reporting the incident. 

"The caller told the team that two boys stabbed a woman priest on the head," deputy commissioner of police (Shahdara) Prashant Gautam said in a statement. 

He further said that the victim, identified as Kusum Sharma, a resident of Mansarovar Park, sustained multiple stab injuries to the head and upper body. 

She was rushed to Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead. 

The officer said that preliminary investigation suggests that an unidentified man, accompanied by a person believed to be his associate, repeatedly attacked Sharma with a knife, causing fatal injuries. 

"Prima facie, it appears old enmity, but further investigation into the matter is underway. Multiple times have been formed to investigate the case," said the DCP.  -- PTI

