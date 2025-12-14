HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Jharkhand: 6 arrested for kidnapping Bengal businessman, associate

Sun, 14 December 2025
13:10
Six persons have been arrested for allegedly abducting a West Bengal-based businessman and his associate in Jharkhand's Khunti district and demanding a ransom of Rs 10 lakh, the police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred on Friday in Tilmi area under the jurisdiction of Jariyagarh police station. Upon receiving information, police rescued both victims, they said.

Torpa sub-divisional police officer Christopher Kerketta said, "We have rescued both the victims and arrested six people for their alleged involvement in the crime."

The businessman, identified as Haru Mukherjee (65), had come to the house of his associate, Vijay Oraon (40), to recruit labourers for work at a brick kiln.

The accused hail from different parts of Khunti, and the police also seized a four-wheeler, three motorcycles, and five mobile phones from their possession, the officer said, adding an FIR has also been registered and further investigation is underway. -- PTI

