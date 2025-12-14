Indian Coast Guard rescues Ukrainian national after heart attack off Goa

12:49

According to the Indian Coast Guard, Coast Guard Ship C-420 conducted the emergency medevac of the crew member from the Malta-flagged merchant vessel MV Interasia Amplify.





The rescue operation was carried out promptly after the distress call was received, ensuring the patient was safely evacuated for urgent medical treatment.





The ICG described the operation as a reflection of its "resolute commitment to safeguard lives at sea," highlighting the force's readiness to respond to maritime emergencies at any hour.





In a separate maritime security operation earlier this week, the Indian Coast Guard apprehended 11 Pakistani fishermen after their fishing boat was found inside Indian waters near Jakhau in Gujarat without permission, Defence PRO Gujarat said.





The fishermen were travelling in a boat named Al Wali. All 11 were brought to Jakhau Port along with the boat.





Authorities said the search of the vessel and interrogation of the fishermen is ongoing.





The PRO added that the operation was carried out on December 10, when Coast Guard units intercepted the Pakistani fishing boat inside India's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).





The ICG said, "This interdiction underscores Bhartiya Tatrakshak's sustained maritime operations and India's commitment to securing its maritime frontiers while maintaining robust enforcement of international maritime laws within the MZI.





Continuous vigilance across India's maritime domain remains a cornerstone of our national maritime security strategy." -- ANI

