HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Indian Coast Guard rescues Ukrainian national after heart attack off Goa

Sun, 14 December 2025
Share:
12:49
File image
File image
The Indian Coast Guard on Saturday carried out a swift medical evacuation of a 62-year-old Ukrainian national who suffered a heart attack while onboard a merchant vessel off the coast of Goa, the Indian Coast Guard said.

According to the Indian Coast Guard, Coast Guard Ship C-420 conducted the emergency medevac of the crew member from the Malta-flagged merchant vessel MV Interasia Amplify. 

The rescue operation was carried out promptly after the distress call was received, ensuring the patient was safely evacuated for urgent medical treatment.

The ICG described the operation as a reflection of its "resolute commitment to safeguard lives at sea," highlighting the force's readiness to respond to maritime emergencies at any hour.

In a separate maritime security operation earlier this week, the Indian Coast Guard apprehended 11 Pakistani fishermen after their fishing boat was found inside Indian waters near Jakhau in Gujarat without permission, Defence PRO Gujarat said.

The fishermen were travelling in a boat named Al Wali. All 11 were brought to Jakhau Port along with the boat. 

Authorities said the search of the vessel and interrogation of the fishermen is ongoing.

The PRO added that the operation was carried out on December 10, when Coast Guard units intercepted the Pakistani fishing boat inside India's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

The ICG said, "This interdiction underscores Bhartiya Tatrakshak's sustained maritime operations and India's commitment to securing its maritime frontiers while maintaining robust enforcement of international maritime laws within the MZI. 

Continuous vigilance across India's maritime domain remains a cornerstone of our national maritime security strategy." -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Goa cracks down on illegal nightclubs ahead of New Year
LIVE! Goa cracks down on illegal nightclubs ahead of New Year

Fadnavis, Shinde visit RSS HQ; Ajit Pawar skips again
Fadnavis, Shinde visit RSS HQ; Ajit Pawar skips again

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, his deputy Eknath Shinde and other legislators of the ruling BJP and Shiv Sena visited the memorial of RSS founder K B Hedgewar in Nagpur. NCP legislators, including Deputy Chief Minister...

Delhi's air quality even worse today; AQI in 'severe' zone
Delhi's air quality even worse today; AQI in 'severe' zone

Delhi's air quality deteriorated to the 'severe' category, prompting the implementation of Stage-IV GRAP measures and hybrid classes for schools.

Woman among 2 more get citizenship under CAA in Assam
Woman among 2 more get citizenship under CAA in Assam

Two individuals, including a woman, have been granted Indian citizenship under the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Assam, bringing the total number of recipients in the state to four. This marks the first instance of a woman receiving...

CBI chargesheets 17 in Rs 1,000-cr cyber fraud case
CBI chargesheets 17 in Rs 1,000-cr cyber fraud case

The CBI has filed a chargesheet against 17 people, including four Chinese nationals, and 58 companies for their alleged roles in a transnational cyber fraud network that siphoned off over Rs 1,000 crore.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO