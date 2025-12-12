HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
IndiGo operating over 2,000 flights under 'scaled down' schedule

Fri, 12 December 2025
19:59
IndiGo said it is operating over 2,000 flights on Friday as per its revised 'scaled down' schedule.

Under the winter schedule, which commenced in the last week of October and will run through the last week of March next year, IndiGo was allowed to operate 15,014 flights per week, or 2,144 per day, on domestic routes. 

"IndiGo is set to operate over 2,000 flights today, as per its revised scaled-down schedule," the airline said.

Earlier sources said that the airline had cancelled around 160 flights from two key airports, Delhi and Mumbai.

"We have informed all our airport partners to publish the new flight schedules of the adjusted network on terminal screens to avoid any confusion," an airline spokesperson said.

"We are compliant (to all regulations)," the spokesperson added.

IndiGo, however, did not specify whether 'adjusted network' was in the context of the government slashing the airline's winter schedule by 10 per cent or any prior adjustment amid the mass disruptions in its operations recently.

On Friday, the airline said it operated over 1,950 flights with just four cancellations, due to unfavourable weather, with all affected customers promptly informed to avoid inconvenience, adding all its 138 operational destinations are connected.

IndiGo on Thursday reported an on-time performance of 84.5 per cent from six metro airports -- Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, according to the Ministry of Civil Aviation website.  -- PTI

