HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Three years after woman's death, husband held for murder using venomous snake

Fri, 12 December 2025
Share:
23:53
image
After nearly three years of investigation, Badlapur police in the district has arrested a man and three others for allegedly murdering his wife using a poisonous snake. 

Neerja Rupesh Ambekar died at her residence in Ujwaldeep Society, Badlapur East, on July 10, 2022, said a police official. 

It was recorded as an accidental death. But police grew suspicious after noticing contradictions in the statements of some of the witnesses, the official said. 

Probe revealed that Rupesh (40), the woman's husband, was frustrated by frequent domestic disputes. 

He allegedly conspired with his friends Rishikesh Ramesh Chalke and Kunal Vishwanath Chaudhary (25) to eliminate her. They allegedly roped in Chetan Vijay Dudhan (36), a snake rescue volunteer, who allegedly provided a venomous snake. 

The accused allegedly made the snake bite the woman, causing her death. 

An FIR was registered on Thursday for murder and further probe was underway, said senior inspector Nitin Patil. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! NIA chargesheets 7 for radicalising youths via Arabic classes
LIVE! NIA chargesheets 7 for radicalising youths via Arabic classes

Amarinder Singh says BJP ignores him, rejects Cong return
Amarinder Singh says BJP ignores him, rejects Cong return

Former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh criticizes the BJP's functioning, stating he is not being consulted. He rules out rejoining the Congress but expresses willingness to help Sonia Gandhi personally. He also discusses Punjab's...

Mamata's Bhabanipur sees high voter deletions
Mamata's Bhabanipur sees high voter deletions

Election Commission data reveals Bhabanipur constituency in West Bengal recorded significantly higher voter deletions compared to Nandigram, sparking political debate ahead of the 2026 Assembly polls.

'Shivakumar will become Karnataka CM next month'
'Shivakumar will become Karnataka CM next month'

Karnataka Congress MLA Iqbal Hussain claimed that D K Shivakumar will become the chief minister after the ongoing winter session of the state legislature. The statement comes amid speculation of a power tussle within the ruling party...

6 get 20-yr jail in Kerala actress sexual assault case
6 get 20-yr jail in Kerala actress sexual assault case

A court in Kochi sentenced six individuals to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment in connection with the 2017 actress assault case. The convicted were found guilty of gang rape and other offenses, while actor Dileep was acquitted.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO