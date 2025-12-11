Raj Thackeray appears in Thane court in 2008 rioting case

14:48

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray on Thursday appeared in a court in Thane district in connection with a 2008 rioting case and pleaded not guilty, his lawyer said.





A large number of supporters gathered outside as the MNS president appeared before Chief Judicial Magistrate A V Kulkarni.





The court has framed charges against him and several of his party workers over an episode of rioting, assault on candidates, and attacks on police personnel on October 19, 2008.





When asked by the magistrate whether he accepted the charges, Thackeray replied in the negative. The court then posted the matter for the next hearing on December 16, said his lawyer Rajendra Shirodkar.





The MNS chief would attend court proceedings whenever so directed, he said.





The court premises witnessed heavy crowds and police bandobast as Thackeray arrived for the hearing.





In 2008, the MNS chief and his party workers were accused of targeting candidates from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh who had come to appear for the Railway Recruitment Board exam. A total of 54 cases were registered against Thackeray and MNS workers. At the time, he was granted bail on a surety of Rs 1 lakh.





Following a Bombay high court directive, Thackeray had surrendered before the court in June 2009 after his anticipatory bail was set aside. The HC had ruled that his custodial interrogation was unnecessary but upheld the government's contention that the earlier anticipatory bail granted by a lower court had become infructuous. -- PTI