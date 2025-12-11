HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
ED raids in 4 states in ISIS linked radicalisation case

Thu, 11 December 2025
15:16
The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday conducted multi-state searches as part of terror financing linked money laundering investigation against a "highly radicalised" ISIS module, officials said.
 
The raids were launched early morning at 40 locations, including in the Padgha-Borivali area of Thane in Maharashtra (near Mumbai) apart from Ratnagiri district and locations in Delhi, Kolkata and some towns of Uttar Pradesh, they said.
 
The ED teams were provided security by the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) of Maharashtra for the raid undertaken in the state while central security forces assisted them in other areas, the officials said.
 
The federal agency filed a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) taking cognisance of a NIA chargesheet that alleged that certain individuals were part of a "highly radicalised" ISIS-linked module and engaged in recruitment, training, procurement of weapons and explosives and raising funds to sustain their operations.
 
The ED, according to officials, also took into account intelligence inputs from the Mumbai ATS about an illegal Khair (Kaith) wood smuggling racket that used the "proceeds of crime" (illicit funds defined under the PMLA) for extremist activities. -- PTI  

