EC extends SIR timeline in six states, UTs

Thu, 11 December 2025
The Election Commission on Thursday extended the timeline for Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in six states and Union territories following requests from the respective chief electoral officers.

In a statement, the Election Commission (EC) issued the revised schedule for SIR in Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and Uttar Pradesh.

The enumeration period for these six states and Union territories was to end on Thursday and the draft electoral rolls were to be published on December 16.

The enumeration period for Tamil Nadu and Gujarat has been extended till December 14 and the draft electoral rolls will be published on December 19, the statement said.

For Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, the enumeration period has been extended till December 18 and the draft electoral rolls will be published on December 23.

The enumeration period for Uttar Pradesh has been extended till December 26 and the draft electoral rolls will be published on December 31.

According to the statement, the enumeration period for Goa, Puducherry, Lakshadweep, Rajasthan and West Bengal will end on Thursday and the draft electoral rolls will be published on December 16.

The schedule for Kerala was revised earlier. The enumeration period for the state will end on December 18 and the draft electoral roll will be published on December 23.

To ensure that no eligible elector is left behind, new electors are being encouraged to fill Form 6 and submit it to the block level officers (BLOs) or fill the form online using the ECINet app or website to get their names included in the final electoral rolls, which will be published in February next year.   -- PTI

