HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Delhi court grants interim bail to Umar Khalid

Thu, 11 December 2025
Share:
18:09
image
A Delhi court on Thursday granted interim bail from December 16 to 29 to former Jawaharlal Nehru University student Umar Khalid to attend his sister's wedding.

Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai granted interim relief to Khalid, who is an accused in the case regarding the larger conspiracy behind the 2020 Delhi riots.

The judge directed the accused to furnish a personal bond of Rs 20,000 and two sureties of like amount.

"During the interim bail period, the applicant (Khalid) shall not use the social media," the court said, directing him to 'only meet his family members, relatives and friends'.

It said Khalid also had to 'remain at his home or at the places where the ceremonies of marriage as mentioned by him will take place'.

Other conditions included the accused not contacting any witness and providing his mobile phone number to the investigating officer.

The court directed Khalid to surrender before the prison authorities on the evening of December 29.

Last year, he was granted interim bail of seven days to attend another wedding.

He was also granted a similar relief in 2022.   -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! EC extends SIR timeline in six states, UTs
LIVE! EC extends SIR timeline in six states, UTs

Goa nightclub fire: Luthra brothers detained in Thailand
Goa nightclub fire: Luthra brothers detained in Thailand

The owners of a Goa nightclub, where a fire claimed 25 lives, have been detained in Phuket, Thailand, after fleeing India. An Interpol Blue Corner Notice was issued at the request of the Indian government.

IndiGo offers vouchers of Rs 10k to stranded passengers
IndiGo offers vouchers of Rs 10k to stranded passengers

The compensation would be in addition to the amount that needs to be provided to passengers for flight cancellations under DGCA norms.

'His hands were shaking': Rahul on heated exchange with Shah
'His hands were shaking': Rahul on heated exchange with Shah

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi claims Union Home Minister Amit Shah appeared 'under pressure' during a Parliament debate on election reforms and avoided addressing allegations of 'vote chori'.

President reaches strife-torn Manipur for maiden visit
President reaches strife-torn Manipur for maiden visit

President Droupadi Murmu commenced her two-day visit to Manipur, her first since becoming President. The visit occurs amidst heightened security and a shutdown called by militant organizations protesting her arrival. The President's...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO