Over 30L dog bite cases in Maha in 6 years: Shinde

Wed, 10 December 2025
12:57
image
Maharashtra recorded more than 30 lakh cases of dog bites in the last six years, while 30 persons died of rabies between 2021 and 2023, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde informed the state assembly on Wednesday.
 
Local bodies have been directed to intensify animal birth control and anti-rabies vaccination programmes, he said in a written reply.

Shinde was responding to a question by Shiv Sena-UBT legislator Sunil Prabhu, amid concerns over the rising number of stray dogs, especially in major cities like Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur and Kalyan-Dombivli.
 
The deputy CM said there has been a significant increase in dog bite incidents in both rural and urban areas.
 
"Maharashtra has recorded more than 30 lakh cases of dog bites in the last six years, while 30 persons died of rabies between 2021 and 2023," he said.
 
Replying to another query, Shinde said local bodies have been directed to intensify animal birth control and anti-rabies vaccination programmes in accordance with the Supreme Court's directions issued in August 2024. 

The urban development department issued instructions to all civic bodies on November 14, while similar directions were given to rural local bodies on November 27.
 
Shinde further said that the Animal Birth Control Rules, 2023, were being implemented across the state following government orders issued in March this year.
 
On compensation to the families of those who died due to rabies and on delays in controlling the stray dog population, the deputy chief minister said the matter does not arise at present. -- PTI 

