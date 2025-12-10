HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
500 kg of beef seized from car in Nashik; 1 held

Wed, 10 December 2025
15:15
Representative image
Representative image
Police have seized 500 kg of beef being transported illegally in a car in Maharashtra's Nashik district and arrested one person, officials said on Wednesday.
       
Acting on a tip-off, activists of the Bajrang Dal tried to stop a car on its way to the city from Ahilyanagar on the Nashik-Pune national highway on Tuesday.

As the driver did not stop, they chased the vehicle and later intercepted it near Jetwannagar on the highway, a police official said.

During a search, the activists found 500 kg of beef valued at Rs 1.10 lakh in the car, the official said. 

They caught hold of one of the car occupants while the other one managed to escape.

The activists later staged a blockade on the highway to register their protest against the administration. The protesters also damaged the car, the police said.

After being alerted, a team from Upnagar police station reached the site. They urged the activists to withdraw the agitation, following which they cleared the road.
 
One of the car occupants, Shubham Jejurkar, was arrested and the beef was seized, the official said.

The police have registered a case against Jejurkar and three others, including the car owner and driver, under provisions of the Maharashtra Animal Preservation Act and the Motor Vehicles Act, he added. -- PTI 

