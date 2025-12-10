HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
      
Adani Group to invest up to Rs 12 lakh cr in India by 2031: Gautam Adani

Wed, 10 December 2025
14:58
image
Ports-to-energy conglomerate Adani Group is all set to invest up to Rs 12 lakh crore in India in the next six years, chairman Gautam Adani said.

The sizeable investments will be made in infrastructure, mining, renewable energy and ports, among others, he said. 

"There is huge investment potential. We will invest Rs 10 to 12 lakh crore in India in the next six years," Adani told PTI.

The corporate India and industrialists are aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for self-reliance, a mission described as "India's new Independence", the billionaire said.

"Struggle for achieving self-reliance is on...the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) has also given a call for this...That is a new Independence. That is what every industrialist and every group is working on," Adani told PTI.

He was here to attend the centenary celebrations of IIT (ISM) Dhanbad.
The proposed investment will include infrastructure, technology, energy transition, ports and other things, he said. 

"We have invested to become one of the world's fastest-growing renewable energy companies...We are preparing for a scale of expansion that matches India's aspirations for the next decade,  Adani said.

The group is building the world's largest renewable energy park at Khavda in Gujarat, spreading over 520 square km.

At full capacity by 2030, this park is expected to generate 30 GW of green energy, which would be equivalent to powering over 60 million homes per annum.

Besides, the group has plans to expand mining and materials - from extracting various ores to making metals, alloys and finished products for the green transition.

Asked about the challenges faced by him and his group, Adani said these are "part of the game and part of the journey", and added that "Indian industry today sees itself as a partner in nation building". -- PTI

