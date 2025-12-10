HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Expelled Congress MLA gets bail in 2nd rape case

Wed, 10 December 2025
Expelled Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil
A court in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday granted anticipatory bail to expelled Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil in a second case of sexual assault against him. 

The MLA's lawyer, advocate Ajithkumar (Sasthamangalam), confirmed the grant of relief to the legislator by the sessions court. 

Mamkootathil had already got an interim protection from arrest from the Kerala high court in the first case of sexual assault and forced abortion against him. 

The Palakkad MLA has been absconding since the registration of the first case against him. He was expelled from the party on December 4 following a second complaint of sexual assault against him and rejection of his anticipatory bail pleas by a sessions court.

