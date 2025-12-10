HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
SpiceJet plans to add 100 more daily flights to meet winter demand

Wed, 10 December 2025
15:17
Domestic carrier SpiceJet on Wednesday said it is planning to introduce up to 100 additional daily flights during the current winter schedule.
   
The airline said it is looking to ramp up its flight operations amid the growing demand across key routes this winter, and also to ensure adequate capacity in the market.
 
The statement came a day after the government announced a 10 per cent cut in IndiGo's winter schedule in a bid to help the crisis-hit airline stabilise its operations and lead to reduced cancellations following the large-scale disruptions that started on December 1.
 
"As part of this (ramping up operations) effort, we plan to introduce up to 100 additional daily flights during the current winter schedule, subject to regulatory approvals," SpiceJet said in a statement.
 
Under the current winter schedule, SpiceJet has been allowed to operate 1,568 flights per week or 224 per day, which was 20.89 per cent higher compared to 1,297 flights per week, operated by the carrier during the last winter.
 
As compared to the summer schedule (1,240 flights per week) of this year, the growth was 26.45 per cent.
 
SpiceJet said in the past two months it has inducted 17 aircraft into active operations through a mix of damp lease and the return of its own aircraft to service. -- PTI

