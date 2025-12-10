HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
'Leader of Paryatan': BJP targets Rahul'; Priyanka reacts

Wed, 10 December 2025
15:31
Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday hit back at the BJP for its criticism of Rahul Gandhi over his visit to Germany next week, asking why are they raising questions on the leader of opposition when Prime Minister Narendra Modi spends "almost half of his working time outside the country".
 
Rahul Gandhi will visit Germany from December 15 to 20 during which he will engage with the Indian diaspora and meet German ministers, according to the Indian Overseas Congress.

The BJP took a swipe at Gandhi over his visit, saying, "Rahul is LoP -- leader of Paryatan."

"Once again Videsh Nayak is doing what he does best! Going for a foreign tour! Parliament is on till 19th Dec but Reports suggest Rahul Gandhi to visit Germany from Dec 15-20! Rahul is LoP - leader of paryatan," BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said in a post on X.

"During Bihar elections too he was abroad and then in Jungle Safari," he added.

Asked about BJP's attack on Gandhi, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi told reporters, "Modi ji spends almost half of his working time outside the country... Why are they raising questions on the leader of opposition (in Lok Sabha) travelling?"

Earlier, Balwinder Singh, president of Indian Overseas Congress, Germany, said, "The Member of Parliament and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will visit Germany from December 15 to 20. 

He will be accompanied by Indian Overseas Congress Chairperson Sam Pitroda." -- PTI 

