11 Naxalites with Rs 82 lakh bounty surrender before Maha DGP

Wed, 10 December 2025
16:01
Eleven senior Naxalites, carrying a collective reward of Rs 82 lakh, surrendered before Director General of Police Rashmi Shukla in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district on Wednesday, officials said.

Four of them were in 'uniform' when the cadres laid down their arms in front of the DGP, they said.

The state government had announced a cumulative reward of Rs 82 lakh on them, a police release said.

A large number of cadres have been disillusioned by the hollow Maoist ideology, frustrated by the mindless violence against civilians and drawn to the surrender-cum-rehabilitation policy implemented by the Maharashtra government since 2005, it said.

Due to concerted efforts by the Gadchiroli Police and the Central Reserve Police Force, 112 Maoist cadres have surrendered this year in the district, the release said. 

Those who surrendered on Wednesday included divisional committee members Ramesh Lekami (57), resident of Gadchiroli, and Bhima Kowasi (35), and platform party committee members Poriye Gota (41), Ratan Oyam (32)  and Kamal Veladi (30), all from Chhattisgarh, all from Chhattisgarh, it said.

The others who laid down their arms are area committee members Poriye Veladi (36), Ramaji Pungati (35), and platoon members Sonu Kato (19), Prakash Pungati (22), Sita Pallo (22) and Sainath Made (23).
 
If a group of Maoists surrenders, a total reward of Rs 10 lakh has been announced as collective assistance by the central and Maharashtra governments for their rehabilitation, the release said.
 
Due to the intensified anti-Maoist operations conducted by the Gadchiroli police and the opportunity provided by the government for Maoists to surrender and lead a respectable life, 146 hardcore Naxalites have laid down their arms in the district from 2022, including 112 this year, it said. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! DGCA asks IndiGo CEO to appear on Thursday
LIVE! DGCA asks IndiGo CEO to appear on Thursday

Rahul 'Leader of Paryatan': BJP; Priyanka cites PM's example
Rahul 'Leader of Paryatan': BJP; Priyanka cites PM's example

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra defended Rahul Gandhi's upcoming visit to Germany, questioning the BJP's criticism when Prime Minister Narendra Modi frequently travels abroad.

'Not aware, not accepting': Tharoor says NO to Savarkar Award
'Not aware, not accepting': Tharoor says NO to Savarkar Award

Tharoor later told reporters in the national capital that he heard about the award on Tuesday and that he was not going for the ceremony.

Why situation precipitated?: HC raps govt over IndiGo crisis
Why situation precipitated?: HC raps govt over IndiGo crisis

A bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela also asked how could other airlines take advantage of the crisis situation and charge hefty sums for tickets from the passengers.

Diwali added to UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage list
Diwali added to UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage list

India's Deepavali (Diwali), the festival of light, has been inscribed on UNESCO's Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity during a meeting held at the Red Fort in Delhi.

