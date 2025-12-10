HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Reopen Nathula border trade, provide relief to affected communities: Sikkim BJP leader in RS

Wed, 10 December 2025
BJP leader from Sikkim, Dorjee Tshering Lepcha, on Wednesday urged the Centre to urgently resume border trade through Nathula Pass, suspended since 2020, and to provide relief to affected border communities.
   
Raising the matter during Zero Hour in Rajya Sabha, Lepcha said the prolonged closure has severely affected the economic and livelihood conditions of traditional traders, transporters, porters and local residents in border areas who have historically depended on cross-border commerce with China.
 
"The border trade through Nathula is a vital economic lifeline for the people of Sikkim and an important confidence-building measure between the two nations," he said.
 
Lepcha said reports indicate that India and China have recently held discussions and reached an understanding in principle to reopen trade routes, including Nathula Pass, but there has been no official announcement or clarity on the timeline.
 
He sought clarification on whether the government has taken a final decision regarding the resumption of border trade via Nathula Pass and the proposed timeline for reopening.
 
The Sikkim leader also asked whether the government proposes to give any special preference, quota, or facilitation to traditional border-area traders, local residents, and registered traders from Sikkim once trade resumes.
 
He enquired about the steps the government is taking, including financial relief, infrastructure support, customs simplification, or transport support, to safeguard and promote the economic welfare of the local population affected by the prolonged closure.
 
"The people living around Nathula have been waiting for clear direction from the government. This issue concerns the economic survival of border communities, national security interests and regional stability," Lepcha said.
 
He requested the government to urgently clarify the status and announce a concrete policy framework for reopening the trade route. -- PTI

