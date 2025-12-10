HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Why situation precipitated, HC asks govt on IndiGo crisis

Wed, 10 December 2025
Share:
13:10
image
The Delhi high court on Wednesday questioned the Central government as to why the situation that led to cancellation of a number of IndiGo flights precipitated, and termed it a "crisis".
 
The high court said besides trouble and harassment caused to the stranded passengers, the question is of the losses caused to the economy.

A bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela also asked how could other airlines take advantage of the crisis situation and charge hefty sums for tickets from the passengers.

The court was informed by the counsel for the Centre and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) that statutory mechanism is totally in place and a show-cause notice has been issued to Indigo, which has apologised profusely.

The government's counsel also said the crisis precipitated on account of various non-compliances of the guidelines issued by the authorities from time to time, including flight duty hours of the crew members.

The court was hearing a public interest litigation seeking directions to the Centre to provide support and refunds to passengers affected by the cancellation of hundreds of flights by IndiGo. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Why situation precipitated, HC asks govt on IndiGo crisis
LIVE! Why situation precipitated, HC asks govt on IndiGo crisis

Goa nightclub fire: Luthra brothers move court for bail
Goa nightclub fire: Luthra brothers move court for bail

Saurabh Luthra and Gaurav Luthra, the two primary owners of the nightclub located at Arpora in Goa, had fled to Phuket in Thailand following the tragedy on the night of December 6.

I am only a partner: Arrested co-owner of Goa nightclub
I am only a partner: Arrested co-owner of Goa nightclub

Ajay Gupta, co-owner of Goa's 'Birch by Romeo Lane' nightclub, was questioned in Delhi regarding the fire that killed 25 people. He claimed to be 'only a partner' and was located at a hospital before being detained.

IndiGo Crisis: 'Truth Has Not Been Told'
IndiGo Crisis: 'Truth Has Not Been Told'

'They are saying that there is a pilot shortage which is not correct, but if it was true, did they suddenly come to know this on December 5?''If they didn't have crew, why did they seek approval for a winter schedule? To get the...

'India, Pak, they were going at it': Trump again
'India, Pak, they were going at it': Trump again

Meanwhile, Trump said Cambodia and Thailand have started fighting again and "tomorrow", he will make a phone call to those countries.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO