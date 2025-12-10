HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Indian-origin man sentenced to 25 years in prison for murder in Australia

Wed, 10 December 2025
An Indian-origin man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for the murder of a 24-year-old woman on a beach in Australia's Queensland in 2018, local media reported. 
 
The Supreme Court in Cairns on Monday found former nurse Rajwinder Singh, 41, guilty of killing Toyah Cordingley, ABC News reported on Tuesday.

Justice Lincoln Crowley said Singh's motive for murder was "unknown", characterising it as an "opportunistic killing", the report added. 

Singh killed Cordingley while she was walking her dog at Wangetti Beach north of Cairns on 21 October 2018, The Guardian reported on Tuesday. 

Cordingley worked in a health food and pharmacy store in Port Douglas and also volunteered at an animal refuge.

Singh left for India after the murder, leaving behind his wife, children and parents in Australia. 

"You left without even saying a proper goodbye to your wife, your parents, your children, demonstrating that your only concern was to save your own skin, regardless of the consequences for your family," ABC News quoted Crowley as saying. 

Singh was given a non-parole period of 25 years, seven years after he killed Cordingley, it said.

He was extradited from India two years ago after Queensland police posted AUD 1 million reward for his information, the report added. -- PTI 

