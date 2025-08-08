Why I undertook Dharavi redevelopment project: Adani

Gautam Adani, chairman of the Adani group, spoke to a packed audience at IIM-Lucknow on Thursday, and told students how close to his heart the Dharavi Redevelopment Project was.
"Every time I flew into Mumbai, the slums below disturbed my conscience, because no nation can truly rise when so many of its people live without dignity," he said.
"Everyone told me: 'Dharavi is too political'. 'It's too risky'. 'It's un-manageable'.
"And that's precisely why I said: We must do it."
"And redeveloping Dharavi is not about laying bricks or yet another slum redevelopment project. It is about rebuilding the dignity for those 1 million people who helped build Mumbai, but never benefited from it."