HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Why I undertook Dharavi redevelopment project: Adani

Fri, 08 August 2025
Share:
12:08
Pic: Amir Cohen/Reuters
Pic: Amir Cohen/Reuters
Gautam Adani, chairman of the Adani group, spoke to a packed audience at IIM-Lucknow on Thursday, and told students how close to his heart the Dharavi Redevelopment Project was. 

"Every time I flew into Mumbai, the slums below disturbed my conscience, because no nation can truly rise when so many of its people live without dignity," he said. 

"Everyone told me: 'Dharavi is too political'. 'It's too risky'. 'It's un-manageable'. 

"And that's precisely why I said: We must do it." 

"And redeveloping Dharavi is not about laying bricks or yet another slum redevelopment project. It is about rebuilding the dignity for those 1 million people who helped build Mumbai, but never benefited from it."

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Bihar SIR: EC officials take potshots at Rahul
LIVE! Bihar SIR: EC officials take potshots at Rahul

SC removes criticism of Allahabad HC judge over order
SC removes criticism of Allahabad HC judge over order

The Supreme Court has deleted its critical observation against Allahabad High Court judge Prashant Kumar, clarifying that it did not intend to embarrass or cast aspersions on him. The decision follows a request from Chief Justice B R...

Why Calcutta Remains A City Of Bhoy
Why Calcutta Remains A City Of Bhoy

A year after the RG Kar rape-murder Swarupa Dutt/Rediff look at the city where it happened, Kolkata -- its study in dichotomy, at once the self-proclaimed cultural capital of India as also a petri dish for a peculiar rage that breeds...

Trump Rules Out Trade Talks With India
Trump Rules Out Trade Talks With India

United States President Donald Trump has said there will be no trade negotiations with India until a dispute over tariffs is resolved, following his administration's decision to double tariffs on Indian imports.

'Pakistan Does America's Dirty Work'
'Pakistan Does America's Dirty Work'

'What the Americans want is to destabilise Iran. For destabilising Iran, you need access.'One access is through Iraq. The other access is through Pakistan.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV